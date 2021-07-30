

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) on Friday announced first half revenue of 8.768 billion euros, up 40.7% from 6.23 billion euros in the comparable period last year, as last year year revenue was hit by the pandemic.



This year first half revenue was up 5.7% compared with 8.776 billion euros reported in the first half of 2019, at constant exchange rates.



The company reported profit before taxes of 1.214 billion euros in the first half compared with loss before taxes of 460 million last year.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 854 million euros or 1.93 euros per share compared with loss of 412 million euros or 0.94 euros per share a year ago.



Second-quarter revenue of 4.709 billion euros was up 103.1% at constant exchange rates from 2.446 billion euros last year, and up 9.2% compared with the second quarter of 2019.



Looking forward, EssilorLuxottica has raised its full year 2021 revenue outlook to a growth of mid-single digit compared with 2019 at constant exchange rates. The company had earlier provided a revenue target of 'at least at the level of 2019'.



'Looking to the future, we're proud to share our new company-wide Sustainability approach, 'Eyes on the Planet', built around key pillars including carbon, circularity, world sight, inclusion and ethics. As a sign of our long-term commitment in this area, today we announce our target to achieve carbon neutrality across our direct operations by 2025, starting in Europe by 2023', said Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.



