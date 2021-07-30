

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 6.0 percent yearly in June, after a 9.7 percent increase in May.



Turnover in food stores rose 0.2 percent yearly in June and non-food stores increased 8.0 percent. Online turnover surged 17.3 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes, and leather goods increased for the fourth straight month in June, the agency said.



Retail sales volume gained 5.3 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

