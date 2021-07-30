

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $681 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 92.6% to $3.14 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $681 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEYERHAEUSER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de