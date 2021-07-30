

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 March 2021 widened to 1.72 billion pounds from 88.9 million pounds last year.



Loss attributable to owners of the parent widened to 1.70 billion pounds or 337.0 pence per share from 117.8 million pounds or 23.3 pence per share in the previous year.



Annual revenues declined to 4.18 billion pounds from 4.43 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company said it is confident that it has established a clear strategic path to return Babcock to strength, but the extent of the transformation it is undergoing means that fiscal year 2022 will be a year of transition.



The impact of COVID-19 on performance in 2022 is uncertain. While activity levels have broadly recovered, the additional costs from operating in a COVID-secure way remain. The costs, combined with the uncertainty over business interruption from increased cases and potential new variants, mean that it does not currently expect a material boost in profitability from COVID-19 restrictions easing.



The company remains cautious about the progress it will be able to make on profitability.



The company said that trading in the first-quarter ended 30 June 2021 was in line with its expectations across all four sectors.



