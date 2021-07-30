

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Friday that its net income attributable to stockholders for the first quarter fell to 122.2 billion Japanese yen from 223.2 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share slid to 126.33 yen from 230.86 yen last year.



EBIT for the quarter slipped to 168.7 billion yen from 340.4 billion yen. Meanwhile, adjusted operating income was 130.5 billion yen, higher than last year's 58.3 billion yen .



Revenue for the quarter was 2.37 trillion yen, down from 1.59 trillion yen a year ago.



