GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2021 | 10:41
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2021 Half-year Report and live webcast

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 30 JULY 2021 AT 11:35

Publication of Gofore's 2021 Half-year Report and live webcast

Gofore Plc will publish its 2021 Half-year Report for January-June on Friday, 13 August 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET + 1); then it will be available on https://gofore.com/en/invest/releases-and-reports/.

A live webcast is held on 13 August 2021 at 13:00. p.m. CEO Mikael Nylund and CFO Teppo Talvinko will present the results in English. The webcast can be followed at https://gofore.videosync.fi/2021-h1-results. During the webcast, attendees can post questions via a chat function for a Q&A session held at the end of the webcast.

The results presentation and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at Gofore's investor pages.

Further enquiries:
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design and assurance - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.


