

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area preliminary flash GDP report, flash inflation estimate and unemployment data. The currency bloc is expected to expand 1.5 percent in the second quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in the prior quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it climbed against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 130.34 against the yen, 1.0773 against the franc, 0.8516 against the pound and 1.1906 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de