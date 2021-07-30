

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales rose in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 12.0 percent year-on-year in June.



'Compared to June 2020, the increase in turnover was 17% in stores selling manufactured goods, 16 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and 5 percent in grocery stores,' Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Turnover in stores selling second-hand and non-store goods increased 29.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained unchanged in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent monthly in June.



