

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Friday, with concerns about slower growth in the United States and continuing worries over Chinese regulation of tech stocks weighing on markets.



The benchmark DAX dropped 123 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,517 after closing half a percent higher on Thursday.



Electric power distribution company RWE rose about 1 percent after raising its FY21 earnings forecast on strong trading business.



MTU Aero Engines was down 0.6 percent. The company slightly increased the lower end of its target ranges for both revenue and earnings.



IT service management company Cancom gained half a percent after divesting business activities in the U.K. and Ireland.



Healthcare company Fresenius tumbled 3.4 percent despite posting better-than-expected second-quarter results and raising its 2021 earnings guidance.



