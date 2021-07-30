

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chung Hwa Telecom Co Ltd. (CHT) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 4.1 percent from last year to NT$8.93 billion. Basic earnings per share were NT$1.15.



EBITDA for the second quarter increased 7.3 percent year-over-year to NT$20.78 billion. EBITDA margin was 41.89 percent, compared to 40.52 percent in the same period of 2020.



Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter grew 3.8 percent from last year to NT$49.60 billion.



