Alphinat Inc.: UPDATE AND REPLACE: Alphinat Announces a Profit of $105,250 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $105,250 for the quarter ended May 31, 2021

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has focused on four main areas of solution development with our SmartGuide technology:

SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365[1], has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions including Grants & Contributions solutions for several federal departments and agencies. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises; SmartGuide® Greenhouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases; SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications. SmartGuide further accelerates the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, applications for permits and licenses as well as numerous other citizen-facing digital services and internal applications; SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal for Amanda2 is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be deployed either on-premises on in a secure-cloud offering.

During the quarter under review, the Company sold additional "SmartGuide SaaS" licenses to the government of Canada through a partner. Alphinat was also commissioned at the end of Q3 to rapidly deliver a SaaS based class action settlement portal for a provincial justice department that went into production in July 2021. The Company was also in final stages of delivery of an enterprise portal solution for a city in the province of Ontario.

For the 3-month period ended May 31, 2021 the Company recorded total revenue of $495,796 compared to $449,514 for the same period in 2020 due mainly to an increase in professional services related to, a federal department Grants and Contributions platform, a provincial greenhouse gas registry solution, a municipal portal for a city in Ontario and while support revenues saw a increase due to additional license sales from the prior periods.

For the quarter ended May 31, 2021, net income was $105,251 or $0.0017 per share. The net income for the period ended May 31, 2020 amounted to $110,960 or $0.002 per outstanding common share.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or contact us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

