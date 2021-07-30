

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) reported Friday that its second-quarter income from continuing operations was $840 million or $1.60 per share, an increase of 84 percent from last year.



Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.42 billion or $2.70 per share, up 41 percent from the prior year and 8 percent sequentially.



Linde's sales were $7.58 billion, 19 percent higher than last year and up 5 percent sequentially. Underlying sales increased 18 percent, including 3 percent price attainment and 15 percent higher volumes.



Looking ahead for the third quarter, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.60 to $2.70, up 21 percent to 26 percent from last year, and up 34 percent to 39 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.



For full year 2021, the company has updated its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $10.10 to $10.30, up 23 percent to 25 percent versus prior year and up 38 percent to 40 percent versus 2019.



For the full year 2021, the company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in a range of $9.60 to $9.80.



