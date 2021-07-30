

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $379 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $398 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $2.89 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $535 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.29 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



