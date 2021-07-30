

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $0.46 billion, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 billion or $2.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $12.89 billion from $10.00 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.44 Bln. vs. $0.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.60 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.89 Bln vs. $10.00 Bln last year.



