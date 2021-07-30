

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $202.58 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $148.94 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $826.14 million from $637.59 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $202.58 Mln. vs. $148.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.34 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q2): $826.14 Mln vs. $637.59 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.36 Full year revenue guidance: $3,170 - $3,205 Mln



