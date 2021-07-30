NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 29 July 2021 were: 943.90p Capital only 951.57p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 115,000 ordinary shares on 29th July 2021, the Company has 96,277,943 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.