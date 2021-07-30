

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):



-Earnings: $219 million in Q1 vs. -$180 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.41 in Q1 vs. -$1.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.79 per share -Revenue: $1.25 billion in Q1 vs. $0.45 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 Bln



