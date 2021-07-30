

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson Controls Inc (JCI):



-Earnings: $574 million in Q3 vs. -$182 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.80 in Q3 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $598 million or $0.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.83 per share -Revenue: $6.34 billion in Q3 vs. $5.34 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 to $2.6



