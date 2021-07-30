

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in June from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to $2.853 billion in June from $2.858 billion in the same period last year. In May, trade deficit was $4.2 billion.



Exports accelerated 46.9 percent annually in June and imports gained 38.7 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 48.0 percent and imports rose 48.9 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 1.6 percent monthly in June and imports rose 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 48.0 percent in June and imports surged 39.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de