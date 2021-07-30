

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Charter plc (CHTR.L) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.02 billion, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $3.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $12.8 billion from $11.7 billion last year.



Charter plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.02 Bln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.29 vs. $3.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.78 -Revenue (Q2): $12.8 Bln vs. $11.7 Bln last year.



