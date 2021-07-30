

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $197 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $78 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $2.71 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $239 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.7 to $2.78 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.73 Full year revenue guidance: $10.1 to $10.35 Bln



