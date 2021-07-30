Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s (GSFI) Chuck's Vintage New Website Drew Accolades From Attendees At Recent Polo Hamptons 2021 Sponsorship with Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley

Internationally Known Hosts Such As Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley, BMW North America, Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby's Realty were also featured sponsors alongside Chuck's Vintage at the Hamptons' hottest event of the year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintage.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, celebrated a massively successful engagement and sponsorship opportunity at Polo Hamptons 2021, the premier destination's hottest event of the year, hosted by the iconic Christie Brinkley on Saturday, July 24th.

CEO James DiPrima said: "Our staff's interaction with the 'players' big and small, was a success for the company and will certainly aid the opening of our new location in Manhattan at 173 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128. Plus, we received high accolades for our new website. It will take you back to the times when these vintage outfits and items were brand new. Some even happily commented that it "…was like déjà vu all over again… man!"

The clientele included some of the world's most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses. As a premier sponsor, the Company's representatives were able to engage with influencers and potential partners for the company in both the Chuck's Vintage and for GSFI's cutting-edge solar technologies."

This event is the "event of the year" and is produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com

Social Life magazine is the premier luxury publication for the Hamptons. The content - which covers the luxury lifestyle on the local, national, and international levels - targets a captive audience of high-net worth and high-income individuals who summer on the East End of Long Island.

Discerning readers turn to Social Life to peruse photos from the most exclusive society events, view sophisticated fashion editorials, and read in-depth interviews with celebrities and leading figures in real estate, travel, and art. By providing the readership with unparalleled content, Social Life has established itself as the "must read" magazine for jet-setters, tastemakers, and the Manhattan and Hamptons elite.

?About Chuck's Vintage:

Chuck's Vintage, a division, provides its clients access to historical fashion accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing conditions, , Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a consistent white glove experience. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

Chuck's Vintage was founded by GSFI former CEO Madeline Cammarata (f/k/a Madeline Harmon), who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe. Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

