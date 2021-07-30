Sassy Resources Corporation: Drilling Targets New Veins at Westmore Gold-Silver Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) confirms that diamond drilling has commenced at the Westmore Discovery Zone in the southwest portion of the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Property in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp. Initial drill holes will target individual veins with impressive widths at surface up to five meters and vein swarms and stockworks with total widths on surface of 15 to 20 meters in a potential significant expansion of the discovery to the south, the east, and at depth.

While drilling continues at Westmore, crews have started to ground truth multiple VTEM and magnetic anomalies identified in the preliminary data generated by the recently completed high resolution, deep penetrating 1,687 line-kilometer airborne VTEM Survey across the broader property. Priority targets for ground truthing and possible Phase II diamond drilling are present in each of the Westmore, More Creek Corridor and Hanging Valley areas of the 146 sq. km Foremore Project. Detailed interpretation of the final data from the survey is ongoing and will be published when complete.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy CEO, commented: "The diamond drill is turning at the Westmore Discovery Zone on veins and swarms that feature widths significantly greater than those intersected with our six highly encouraging maiden drill holes in 2020 and at a lower elevation, which will give us a much deeper 'look' into the Westmore granodiorite intrusive and the auriferous quartz veins which penetrate it. Crews are following up on the promising preliminary results of the recently completed property-wide VTEM Survey and we're confident that work will generate fresh drill targets for later this season and beyond."

Photographs and videos from the Company's projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland will be added to the Sassy website regularly throughout the 2021 field season. Visit SassyResources.com for more information and sign up for news alerts to stay informed as the Company's exploration programs ramp up this quarter.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt where Sassy is one of the district's largest landowners.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

