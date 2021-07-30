

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) said it expects earnings per share of about $0.90 and total revenue of about $1.25 billion for the second quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.83 per share and revenues of $1.25 billion for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share to be about $4.50 and total revenue of about $5.3 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.93 per share and revenues of $5.17 billion for fiscal year 2022. Previously, the company expected annual earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $3.90 and total revenues of about $5.15 billion.



