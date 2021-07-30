

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):



-Earnings: $766 million in Q2 vs. -$738 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.55 billion or $3.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $3.09 per share -Revenue: $13.96 billion in Q2 vs. $10.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.52 - $12.62



