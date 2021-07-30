

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $225 million, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $4.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $3.21 billion from $2.84 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $225 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.27 vs. $3.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.21 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.



