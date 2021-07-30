- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares rose as strong demand for the company's new weight-loss drug led to shortages in the U.S.
- • Due to high demand for Wegovy injection 2.4 mg, there is a temporary shortage in product supply, particularly with the 0.25 mg starting dose, Novo Nordisk said earlier
- • This is resulting in delays with some people getting their prescription filled at the pharmacy -- as much as 3 weeks
- • Novo has ramped up production at facilities in Denmark and the US to stabilize and replenish supply
- • This is a clear positive for Novo and its FY guidance, analysts at SEB said
- • Buy Novo Nordisk ahead of earnings due Aug. 5, Nordea said, liftings its price target on the stock to DKK 610
