

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omaha, Nebraska- based Greater Omaha Packing is recalling around 295,236 pounds of raw beef products citing the possible presence of E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The raw beef products intended for non-intact use were produced on July 13. The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. 960A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.



The recall was initiated after a routine product sample collected by FSIS confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products.



FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume beef products that have been cooked to a temperature of 145°F.



In February, the FSIS had warned against raw beef product by Greater Omaha Packing for possible contamination with E. coli. O157:H7.



