Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) is pleased to announce it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario (the 'Prospectus'). The Company has also filed its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") supporting its listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on August 3, 2021, under the stock symbol "ELEM". A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of Gold and associated metals mining properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township.

