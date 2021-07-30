

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) maintained its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $19.00 to $20.50 per share on net sales between $12.7 billion and 13.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.84 per share on revenue of $12.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



