DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 29/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.9154 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213702 CODE: PR1S =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 118911 EQS News ID: 1223121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223121&application_name=news

