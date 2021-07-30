Increasing number of medical colleges and their improving infrastructure has driven the Medical Education Market in Malaysia: Ken Research

- Due to the growing number of Private Medical Colleges in Malaysia, there is a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates in the Private Sector

- Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology has a seen a high Intake, Enrollment and Graduates when compared to other specialized Courses in Malaysia

GURUGRAM, India, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Malaysia Medical Education Market: Medical Education in Malaysia has helped to develop a good workforce for the Healthcare Industry. Most public and private medical colleges offer training based education system. All medical aspirants need to undergo STPM Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-12 years to become a specialized doctor in Malaysia.

Conversion rate from Bachelors to Specialized Courses (Master Degree) is high, however the no. of graduates are low than the actual Intake and Enrollments. This trend is mainly due to the high no. of dropouts in search of employment.

Physician Courses in Malaysia: Physician Courses in Malaysia are offered by all the medical colleges. These colleges vary in the course structure and fee for both domestic and international students. Public colleges have relatively less fee than the private institution. There has been an ongoing concern in Malaysia about the commercialized Education in the private sector, however this challenge has been opening up as most colleges have been working hard to serve quality education and training to the students.

Specialized Courses in Malaysia: There are many specialized courses available in the Malaysian Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. The conversion rate for the specialized courses was relatively high for three courses that are Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and Anesthesiology. Specialized doctor in Malaysia requires extensive training and practice after the bachelor program, hence it is mandatory to have at least 4 years of work experience to opt. Master's Degree. One of the major advantage or enabler of studying at Malaysian Medical College is the liberty to practice medical in many other nations.

The report titled "Landscape of Malaysia Medical Education Market-Growth in Medical Graduates, Pushing Candidates to Seek Specialization Contributing to Medical Workforce" by Ken Research suggested that the Colleges have faced a downfall in terms of No. of Intake, Enrollment and Graduates amid COVID-19. However, no significant growth pattern was observed in the past 5 years for most medical courses. Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology has high conversion rate from Bachelor's to Masters.

Key Segments Covered:-

Physician Courses (MBBS/ MD)

Admission Process

Total No. of Intake

Total No. of Enrollment

Total No. of Graduates

College wise cross comparison on the basis of Intake, Enrollment, Graduate and Course Fee

Internal Medicine

Admission Process

Total No. of Intake

Total No. of Enrollment

Total No. of Graduates

College wise cross comparison on the basis of Intake, Enrollment, Graduate and Course Fee

Anesthesiology

Admission Process

Total No. of Intake

Total No. of Enrollment

Total No. of Graduates

College wise cross comparison on the basis of Intake, Enrollment, Graduate and Course Fee

Ophthalmology

Admission Process

Total No. of Intake

Total No. of Enrollment

Total No. of Graduates

College wise cross comparison on the basis of Intake, Enrollment, Graduate and Course Fee

Key Target Audience:-

Public Medical Colleges

Private Medical Colleges

Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education

Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology and Ophthalmology

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2020

2020 Study Period: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Historical Period: 2016-2020

Colleges Covered:-

Landscape on Malaysia Ophthalmology Medical Education include colleges

University of Malaya

National University of Malaysia

of Universiti Sains Malaysia School of Medical Science

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and University College Dublin Malaysia Campus

and University College Dublin Malaysia Campus International Islamic University Malaysia Kulliyyah of Medicine

Manipal University College Malaysia (formerly Melaka Manipal Medical College)

International Medical University

Universiti Kuala Lumpur Royal College Medicine of Perak

AIMST University Faculty of Medicine

Universiti Teknologi MARA Faculty of Medicine

Universiti Malaysia Sabah Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

University of Cyberjaya Faculty of Medicine and 20 Others.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Malaysia Medical Education Introduction

Market Ecosystem

Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course

Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates, 2019-2020; College Comparison and Competition)

Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates, 2019-2020; College Comparison and Competition)

Detailed Analysis on Anesthesiology Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates, 2019-2020; College Comparison and Competition)

Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates, 2019-2020; College Comparison and Competition)

Major Players in Malaysia Medical Education Market

Medical Education Market Malaysia Medical Education Market

Malaysia Ophthalmology Education Market

Malaysia Anesthesiology Education Market

Malaysia Internal Medicine Education Market

Malaysia Physician Education Market

Malaysia Education Market

Ophthalmologists in Malaysia

Anesthesiologist in Malaysia

Internist in Malaysia

Physicians in Malaysia

MBBS in Malaysia

MD in Malaysia

Medical Higher Education in Malaysia

Mammography Machines in Malaysia

Growth of Ophthalmology Education Market in Malaysia

Growth of Anesthesiology Education Market in Malaysia

Growth of Internal Medicine Education Market in Malaysia

Growth of Physician Education Market in Malaysia

Malaysia Ophthalmology Education College Course Fee

Malaysia MBBS Education College Course Fee

Malaysia Anesthesiology Education College Course Fee

Malaysia Physician Education College Course Fee

Malaysia Internal Medicine Education College Course Fee

Major Colleges in Malaysia for Ophthalmology

for Ophthalmology Major Colleges for Anesthesiology in Malaysia

Major Colleges for Mammography in Malaysia

Major Colleges for Internal Medicine in Malaysia

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Malaysia Medical Education Market

Related Reports:-

Thailand Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2025 By Type of Consultation (Eye Strain/Aesthenopia, General Check-Up, Decreased/Reduced Vision, Allergic Reaction, Deformities of Eye/Eyelids), By Type of Surgery (Cataract, Refractive Error, Glaucoma, Retina Related Diseases and Others), By Region (Bangkok, Central, South, North-East and North) and By Type of Hospital (Single-Specialty and Multi-Specialty)

Ophthalmology in Thailand is in the growing phase with the presence of more than 220 hospitals and clinics providing ophthalmic care. Number of eye consultations has been increasing at a CAGR of 3.9%, while number of eye surgeries has been growing at 3.3% over 2015-2020. Overall Ophthalmology Market revenues have been growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over 2015-2020. There has been a growth in the number of ophthalmologists in the country, which has stimulated growth in ophthalmology market revenues. There has also been an increase in the number of eye ailments over the years, which has also led to growth in the ophthalmic care market.

UAE Experiential Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Concentrated Activity Box and E-Learning Segment Paving Ways for International Players to Expand

The K12 E-Learning industry is as its growth stage in UAE. The industry in UAE has gained pace after 2017 and is becoming famous majorly among the Expats. The industry revenue is growing with a double-digit CAGR. High average household income, the limited number of offline options, growing awareness about experiential learning increasing fee of private tutors and changing family set-up has lead to an increasing number of paid e-learning users. The activity kit industry in UAE is at its nascent stage and has penetrated <0.5% of its target addressable market. The majority of activity kit subscription providers entered the industry post-2017. The industry experienced double-digit revenue and subscriber growth in the review period. Changing lifestyle with an increasing number of dual working parents and increasing screen time of kids, has led to the need of self-engaging, fun and educational solution such as activity kits.

Malaysia Education Market Outlook to 2023 - By K-12 Education, Higher Education, Test-Preparation Education and Vocational Education

Malaysia aims to become the hub for higher education. The country has a target to enroll higher number of international students in the next 5 years as compared to 2018. Malaysia's Gross Enrolment Ratio in 2017 in tertiary level education was of 41%, which is higher than most of the Asian countries, and higher than the world average. Number of private schools and universities are higher than number of government and government-aided schools and universities, which indicates the government's motives to diversify and widen the education sector by permitting private players to enter and run the industry. Malaysia is increasingly becoming a globally preferred destination for higher education owing to its world-class quality of education and reasonable cost of living.

US Corporate Training Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growing Skill Gap with Disrupting Technology Stack and Penetration of Self Paced, Live Instructor Led Online Training Modes

Low employee retention, growing skill gap, low college enrollment, and the increasing cost of ineffective training were some of the important pain points of companies that lead to the introduction of the corporate training industry. The USA Corporate training industry is currently positioned to be at a late growth stage. The demand is increasing with a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2014-2019. There is an increasing trend in the use of Micro learning modules, experimental training, and the development of customized and specific training solutions.

Click the link for more education reports: - Education Market Research Reports

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg