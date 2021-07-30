Anzeige
Freitag, 30.07.2021
GlobeNewswire
30.07.2021 | 16:41
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for six months period ended 30 June 2021

In 2021 H1, NEO Finance, AB increased the volume of issued loans and achieved
the best-ever result for the half of the year. The amount of issued loans has
reached EUR 12.83 M, 43% increase compared to the first half of the last year.
Revenue grew to EUR 1,583 K, and exceeded the revenue of the first half of last
year (EUR 1,163 K) by 36%. The company's EBITDA in 2021 H1 was EUR 312.317
profit, while in 2020 H1 it was EUR 72.406 loss. Accordingly, the loss of EUR
145.688 in the 2020 H1 was replaced by the profit before tax of EUR 189.095 in
2021 H1. 

                     2021 H1  2020 H1 ?, %
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Granted loans, EUR            12830862 8945671  43%
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Income, EUR                1583262 1163406  36%
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cost of Sales, EUR             -716488 -821588 -13%
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Gross profit (loss), EUR          866774  341818 154%
-----------------------------------------------------------------
General and administrative expenses, EUR  -671860 -490978  37%
-----------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA, EUR                312316,5  -72406   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pre-tax profit, EUR             189095 -145688   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA Margin, %                20%   -6%   
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Return on Equity (ROE), %           11%   -15%   
-----------------------------------------------------------------



Number of payment initiation service (PIS) transactions has almost tripled due
to the increasing number of customers in Lithuania and growth abroad. In 2021
H1, the company initiated 7.3 M transactions, compared to 2.46 M transactions
during H1 2020. Total income from payment activities, thanks to the growth of
PIS transactions, more than doubled - from EUR 152.7 K in 2020 H1 to EUR 408.8
K in the first half of 2021. 

Interim financial statements and interim report of NEO Finance, AB (legal
entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio g. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania) for six
months period ended 30 June 2021, as well as Confirmation of responsible
persons, are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. 

Please join live ZOOM broadcast on August 3rd, 11 a.m. Vilnius time, for
presentation of the financial results by Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO. Please note
that the presentation will be held in Lithuanian. 

Register to event.

Head of Administration

Aleksejus Loskutovas

Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008557
