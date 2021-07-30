NEO Finance AB: Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for six months period ended 30 June 2021

In 2021 H1, NEO Finance, AB increased the volume of issued loans and achieved the best-ever result for the half of the year. The amount of issued loans has reached EUR 12.83 M, 43% increase compared to the first half of the last year. Revenue grew to EUR 1,583 K, and exceeded the revenue of the first half of last year (EUR 1,163 K) by 36%. The company's EBITDA in 2021 H1 was EUR 312.317 profit, while in 2020 H1 it was EUR 72.406 loss. Accordingly, the loss of EUR 145.688 in the 2020 H1 was replaced by the profit before tax of EUR 189.095 in 2021 H1. 2021 H1 2020 H1 ?, % ----------------------------------------------------------------- Granted loans, EUR 12830862 8945671 43% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Income, EUR 1583262 1163406 36% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales, EUR -716488 -821588 -13% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (loss), EUR 866774 341818 154% ----------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative expenses, EUR -671860 -490978 37% ----------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA, EUR 312316,5 -72406 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax profit, EUR 189095 -145688 ----------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA Margin, % 20% -6% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Return on Equity (ROE), % 11% -15% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of payment initiation service (PIS) transactions has almost tripled due to the increasing number of customers in Lithuania and growth abroad. In 2021 H1, the company initiated 7.3 M transactions, compared to 2.46 M transactions during H1 2020. Total income from payment activities, thanks to the growth of PIS transactions, more than doubled - from EUR 152.7 K in 2020 H1 to EUR 408.8 K in the first half of 2021. Interim financial statements and interim report of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio g. 7, Vilnius, Lithuania) for six months period ended 30 June 2021, as well as Confirmation of responsible persons, are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. Please join live ZOOM broadcast on August 3rd, 11 a.m. Vilnius time, for presentation of the financial results by Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO. Please note that the presentation will be held in Lithuanian. Register to event. Head of Administration Aleksejus Loskutovas Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008557