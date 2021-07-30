BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC



Change of name

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces that following the successful shareholder vote at the General Meeting held on 29 July 2021, it has changed its name to BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc. The change of name became effective on 30 July 2021.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic will also change from BRNA to BRSA with the change becoming effective on 2 August 2021. The ISIN and SEDOL numbers of the Company will remain unchanged.

The Company's shares are expected to trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 2 August 2021.

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc.

