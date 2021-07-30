- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank would have to draw on its capital buffers in European adverse scenario.
In concert with 49 other European banks, Danske Bank has participated in the 2021 EU-wide stress
test conducted by the European Banking Authority (the EBA).
The stress test should originally have been conducted in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
According to the test, Danske Bank would have to use parts of its combined capital buffers in such a macroeconomic scenario.
