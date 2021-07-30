Regulatory News:

The Half-Year 2021 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB)is available on the Company's website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors Investors Analysts Regulatory Information.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Delphine Stricker

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)6 38 81 40 00

delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Brice Paris

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 79 26

brice.paris@publicisgroupe.com