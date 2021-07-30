Symmetry Group: Sindh Government and JS Bank Launch First COVID-19 Drive Through Vaccination Center in Karachi

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / In collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Deputy Commissioner District South Irshad Ali Sodhar, JS Bank has launched a COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination facility for the country's largest metropolis namely Karachi.

This initiative between the Sindh Government & JS Bank has seen the establishment of a Drive Through Vaccination facility next to Urban Forest, Block 3, Clifton, Karachi. With six drive-through lanes and the capacity to serve thousands of people per day, the service is free and is being offered between 4 pm - 12 am 7 days a week allowing the public to get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars. Available vaccines include Moderna, Sinovac, CanSino, Pakvac, & Sinopharm.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister - Sindh stated, "In Collaboration with the Sindh Government & JS Bank, a COVID-19 vaccination drive-through has been established which will help the nation. I urge everyone to come and get themselves vaccinated and keep themselves safe."

Basir Shamsie, President and CEO - JS Bank added, "JS Bank has always strived to give back to the society in which it operates. As a socially responsible entity, this vaccination drive is a symbol of our commitment to our nation and is our national duty. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Sindh for their support in effective collaboration. We hope that this drive will result in a measurable impact and help the nation combat the disease."

The ease and convenience of the drive-through center was well-received by the public and long queues of vehicles and people were witnessed at the location.

JS Bank continues to play its due role towards safeguarding the safety and health of the people of Pakistan. The Bank will continue to contribute positively to society at large.

