(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.85% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., up from 0.76% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|30,990
|31,430
|22:56
|30,990
|31,420
|22:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Increased By Albar Capital
|14:34
|FLSmidth to buy ThyssenKrupp's mining business for Euro325m
|14:21
|FLSmidth agrees to acquire Thyssenkrupp mining technologies business unit
|12:05
|FLSmidth A/S: Notice of extraordinary general meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
|Company Announcement No. 8 2021
The Board of Directors hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday, 26 August 2021 at
4.00 pm (CEST)
at the offices of...
|03:13
|FLSmidth splashes out for thyssenkrupp mining
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|31,620
|-6,53 %