

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Six passengers on board Royal Caribbean Group's (RCL) Adventure of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the news, the cruise operator's shares slipped nearly 4% in regular trading on Friday.



The six guests were immediately quarantined. Their close contacts were identified and tested, with all tests coming negative, Royal Caribbean said. Adventure of the Seas, the seven-night cruise, departed from Nassau, Bahamas, on July 25. The ship is carrying 1,182 passengers and 900 crew members on board.



The cases were discovered during routine testing. Four of the six guests were fully vaccinated and were not traveling together, while the two unvaccinated guests were minors. Three of the four fully-vaccinated passengers had no symptoms and the fourth passenger had mild symptoms.



'Each guest and their immediate travel parties are disembarking in Freeport, The Bahamas today, and separately traveling home via private transportation,' the cruise operator said.



All passengers above 16 were required to be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 before boarding Adventure of the Seas, and all crew are fully vaccinated, the company said.



