Invalley: Finology's Stock Screener Is Helping Investors Navigate the Indian Market

Between the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, there are over 6000 companies listed in the Indian stock market. This creates a real challenge for any local and foreign investors who are trying to find individual stocks that meet the criteria they have in mind. It's to deal with these and other investing challenges that Finology's Stock Screener was created.

Finology's Stock Screener is an equity research tool that specializes in the Indian stock market, helping investors find all the information they need to make smart investment decisions. It allows investors to filter out thousands of companies at a time in order to find exactly what they are looking for.

Screening Stocks

Using the Finology Stock Screener is a relatively simple process. All a user has to do is go to their website, create an account, and then either select one of the company's predetermined screening settings or write their own query. The platform allows users to write their screening queries utilizing over 1200 ratios. As their website explains: "Whatever type of stocks you want, you can think of a query and it will show you the companies which fulfill your requirements."

Of course, inexperienced investors might not know exactly what they are looking for, and that's where the platform's predetermined screening settings can be useful. These allow users to see the investment options that fit into certain broad groups with a single click. This makes it easy for newcomers to find the stocks that are paying high dividends or companies where promoters have a majority of the stake with the click of a button.

Other tools

The Finology Stock Screener comes packed with a variety of other tools meant to help investors with intelligent stock picking. For example, the stock screener can also be used to compare companies through its peer comparing tool. This allows users to match companies operating in the same industry against each other to help them choose the best in the lot.

Other investor resources

The Finology Stock Screener is part of the larger Ticker platform, which is Finology's suite of tools for investors available on https://ticker.finology.in/ . Ticker was built on the idea of helping investors with intelligent stock picking, which they achieve through a variety of methods. The first is the aforementioned stock screener, which helps investors find and analyze stocks they may be interested in.

Ticker's website is also filled with useful information for investors, including news relevant to the Indian stock market, summaries of the stocks that have gained and lost the most value recently, detailed market updates, and more. The market updates section of the website includes a variety of useful indexes and comparison tools, such as allowing investors to see which stocks have risen or fallen the most over the last 52 weeks.

On top of general research tools and information, Ticker also helps users browse through the portfolios of what the company calls "Super Investors". These are big players in the industry, and seeing where their investments are can help others make investment decisions.

These tools have been created by Finology, an Indian startup created to make investing simple and rewarding for everyone while also making business services accessible and affordable. As the company explains: "We are an organization that's truly Indian and we are inspired by our rich Indian values."

