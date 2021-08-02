Not to be published, distributed or circulated directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (the "Company"), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today the success of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount, issue premium included, of approximately €222.4 million (the "Capital Increase"), after total exercise of the extension clause.

Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère declared: "We would like to thank all of our shareholders who actively contributed to the Capital Increase's success. This Capital Increase will allow the Company to strengthen its financial flexibility in order to address the difficulties related to the Covid-19 crisis and accelerate its transformation plan. Additionally, the Group is now in position to seize external growth opportunities that will create value for its clients and shareholders."

RESULTS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Following the subscription period which ended on July 28th, 2021, total demand amounted to approximately €244.4 million (including the subscription on a reducible basis of Searchlight Capital Partners), representing a subscription rate of 126.4% before exercising the extension clause:

345,024,820 new shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis ("à titre irréductible") representing approximately 91% of the shares to be issued (before exercising the extension clause);

134,275,122 new shares have been applied for on a reducible basis ("à titre réductible"

The Company thus decided to exercise all of the extension clause. Consequently, the extension clause will be allocated with 56,891,110 new shares.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase (issue premium included) will thus amount to 222,444,242.82 euros, with the issue of 436,165,182 new shares at a subscription price of €0.51 per share.

IMPACT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE ALLOCATION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

As a result of the Capital Increase, the Company's share capital will amount to €132,745,925 divided in 530,983,700 shares.

Searchlight Capital Partners (through the company SCP SKN Holding I SAS), that committed, irrevocably, (i) to exercise all its rights on an irreducible basis and subscribe to new shares for a total amount of €126,925,125.96, representing approximately 65.6% of the initial amount (excluding extension clause) of the Capital Increase and (ii) to subscribe on a reducible basis to 130,401,276 new shares, will hold 400,244,882 shares after the Capital Increase, representing 75.4 of the Company's share capital.

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE FOR THE CAPITAL INCREASE

The issue, settlement and delivery and start of trading of the New Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected to take place on August 4th, 2021. The New Shares will immediately entitle their holders to receive dividends declared by Latécoère as from the date of issuance. They will be immediately fungible with existing shares of the Company and will be traded on the same trading line under the same ISIN code FR0000032278.

The Capital Increase was conducted by Société Générale acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner.

LOCK-UP COMMITMENTS

The Company has agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") of the Prospectus relating to the Capital Increase and expiring 90 calendar days following the settlement- delivery date of the New Shares, subject to (i) the possibility to implement the Reserved Capital Increase, as defined below and (ii) to certain customary exceptions.

In the context of the authorisation granted by the French Ministry of Economy and Finance pursuant to the foreign investment regulations applicable in France, a potential reserved share capital increase is contemplated, on the basis of the 29th resolution of the Company's combined general shareholders' meeting of May 21st, 2021, with a view to give access to at least 10% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company to one or more French investors selected with the prior approval of the French State (the "Reserved Capital Increase

SCP SKN Holding I SAS has agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the Prospectus approval and expiring 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the New Shares, subject to certain usual exceptions.

AVAILABILITY OF THE PROSPECTUS

The Prospectus approved by the AMF under number 21-317 on July 13th, 2021 and comprised of (i) Latécoère's 2020 universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 22nd, 2021 under number D.21-0337 (the "Universal Registration Document" or "URD") (ii) an amendment to the URD filed with the AMF on July 13th, 2021 (the "Amendment to the URD"), (iii) the securities note dated July 13th, 2021 (the "Securities Note") and (iv) the summary of the Prospectus (included in the Securities Note) is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Company (www.latecoere.aero). Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge at the Company's registered office (135, rue de Périole, 31500 Toulouse).

RISK FACTORS

Investors' attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to Latécoère included in chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the URD as updated in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the Amendment to the URD and the risk factors relating to the transaction and the securities included in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the Securities Note.

___________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

