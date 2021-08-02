EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zug, Switzerland, August 2, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, announced today that nitrogen injection stimulation has shown to improve oil mobility and reduce water production. The preliminary results are promising and have shown up to a 10-fold increase in oil rate, a reduction in water cut on one well and a more modest, but nonetheless positive response on three other wells. Based on the evidence from the testing trials, the Company is planning to continue the trials with treatments on 5 more wells as needed. The treatments are expected to provide a large, short term boost to production rates.

Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:

"Due to the introduction of significant volumes of nitrogen, surfactants and viscosity which improve the mobility of the oil, we have achieved a natural flow at surface as high as 70 barrels per day. This is significantly higher volumes of oil per day than expected. Therefore, nitrogen stimulations will continue to be utilized in our operations as we evaluate its effectiveness in increasing production at Visoka."

About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. For more information regarding Terraoil, please visit: https://terraoil.swiss

