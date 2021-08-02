EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG
Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations
Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:
"Due to the introduction of significant volumes of nitrogen, surfactants and viscosity which improve the mobility of the oil, we have achieved a natural flow at surface as high as 70 barrels per day. This is significantly higher volumes of oil per day than expected. Therefore, nitrogen stimulations will continue to be utilized in our operations as we evaluate its effectiveness in increasing production at Visoka."
