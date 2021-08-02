- (PLX AI) - half year net income EUR 896 million vs. estimate EUR 633 million
- • Half-year EPS EUR 1.56 vs. estimate EUR 1.09
- • Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, +14.1% organic growth
- • Net revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre +5.5%
- • Consolidated beer volume organic growth +9.6%
- • Heineken volume +19.6%
- • Operating profit (beia) organic growth +109.3%
- • Full year expectations unchanged: financial results to remain below 2019.
