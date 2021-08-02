Deenova reported today it signed its first ever contract in the United Kingdom, and established operations in Europe's second largest GDP health care market, with the NHS being the eight largest employer in the world. Deenova was selected by University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust as the best solution amongst 8 of Deenova's competitors in United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Claire Ellwood, chief pharmacist at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: "We're proud to be working with Deenova to deploy the first unit dose closed loop medicines management system in the UK. Every year, we administer millions of medication doses so it's vital our processes are as safe and efficient as possible. The partnership with Deenova will increase automation within our medication processes helping to reduce errors and wastage as well as freeing up staff time for other care and tasks. After a successful pilot, we are pleased to start planning the roll out across our three hospitals. This programme will ensure the right medicines are in the right place at the right time and will undoubtedly improve care for our patients."

Giorgio Pavesi, Managing Director of Deenova in Italy stated: "I am extremely proud of the teamwork and dedication exhibited by our employees and those of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, proving to the health care industry the patient safety and economic advantages of Deenova's unique Closed-Loop Medication Unit Dose management system and services, as evidenced by the report issued by the East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) undertaking an 18 month evaluation of Deenova solutions. The published results included: 25% reduction in the consumption (and costs) of medicines; 40% reduction in the number of items held in the ward stock cupboard, 60% reduction in medicines wastage, and a reduction in missed doses due to medicine not available on wards from 10% to 1.2%, amongst other patient safety and economical benefits, leading to this award."

Deenova plans to fulfill University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust's contract award with delivery, installation and full service/support for 3 All-in-1 and 1 Acced Packaging Robots, 56 All-in-1 Station Medication Dispensing Robots, and more than 100 All-in-1 Trolleys with secure bed-side verification.

East Midlands AHSN Commercial Director, Tim Robinson, said: "A key role of AHSNs is to help build collaboration across sectors, and in particular to connect commercial innovators with the heath and care organisations that could benefit from their innovations. With this in mind, we welcome the progress made in Leicester this is a great example of how the NHS and commercial sector can work in partnership. As well as the potential to benefit patients and generate efficiencies, we also welcome the investment into the East Midlands and the jobs this partnership will create."

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and making the best use of staff time. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust Every day at Leicester's Hospitals we save lives, improve lives and usher in new life. We want to continue to improve everything that we do, so that we can achieve our vision: Caring at its best for every patient, every time. As one of the largest NHS Trusts in the country, our contribution goes beyond health; we are the largest employer in our region, we educate and train the staff of the future, push the boundaries of research and with our £1bn turnover are an economic engine for East Midlands and beyond. This is a particularly exciting time for Leicester's Hospitals. We have been given £450m to reconfigure services and build new hospitals. This will include a new Children's Hospital, Maternity Hospital, Treatment Centre and two new Intensive Care Units. For more information please visit: www.leicestershospitals.nhs.uk

The East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (EMAHSN) is one of 15 Academic Health Science Networks in England that operate as the innovation arm of the NHS. AHSNs bring together the NHS, universities, industry and social care to transform health and stimulate economic growth. In the East Midlands our current priorities focus on identifying and spreading innovations that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery of services, along with priority themes including mental health, patient safety and optimising medicines. For more information please visit: www.emahsn.org.uk

