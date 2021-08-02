Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 15.6.8
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 July 2021, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.
