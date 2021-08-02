Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2021 | 08:04
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boanerges Limited - Option to Acquire 14.3% of Fintech Digital Platforms PLC

Boanerges Limited - Option to Acquire 14.3% of Fintech Digital Platforms PLC

PR Newswire

London, August 1

2 August 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Option to Acquire 14.3% of Fintech Digital Platforms PLC

Boanerges is pleased to announce that it has paid £25,000 for a 6-month option to invest £2.0m at a pre-money valuation of £12.0m in Fintech Digital Platforms PLC (FDP).

FDP owns and controls multiple search portals. These include the below websites which collectively have over 50,000 monthly listings in commercial property and have had over 10 million unique users to its sites:

www.movehut.co.uk over 1.5m organic indexed pages on google

www.monacoglamour.com ranking 1 to 5 out of 50m search results

www.budgetstorage.co.uk recently launched

Across all its platforms there have been over 75m unique page views and the company is on course to roll out 150 sites by 2024. FDP generates income via users browsing their sites, with every click being monitored, sending out encrypted data to the business that fits the user's individual needs.

Fintech's platforms are monetised in a number of ways:

1. Subscription service listing

2. Pre-paid access to users qualified data

3. Big data capture

4. Displaying users adverts that are meaningful to them

5. Commission on sales

6. Digital Ads displayed throughout their sites and their email alert system

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Boanerges commented: "Boanerges is pleased to have been granted this option with a view to completing its first investment in accordance with its investing policy. The company continues to review a number of further investment opportunities in the technology sector."

About Boanerges

The Company's focus as a SPAC will be on companies which are based in the UK or Europe where opportunities to acquire interests in undervalued or pre-commercialisation technologies, or current commercialisation technologies, which when applied, produce cost saving or revenue enhancement for customers. Technology company acquisitions may include those involved in Big Data, Machine Learning, Telematics and Internet of Things sectors. Early acquisition of these innovative technologies should provide maximum returns for Shareholders.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Richard Griffiths + 44 (0) 808 1968 324
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.