First Sentinel Plc - Results of AGM, Suspension & Name Change

30 July 2021

Omni Egis Plc (formerly First Sentinel PLC)

(the "Company")

Results of AGM, Company name change to Omni Egis Plc

and Suspension of Trading

The Company (AQSE:FSEN, FSPS and FSBN) announces the results of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Shareholders held on 30 July 2021.

Considering delays relating to our Australia operations, where Covid-19 has resulted in the imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions, the publication of the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been postponed. First Sentinel will convene a further General Meeting as soon as the respective accounts are available. Accordingly, Resolution no. 1 and Resolution no. 2 of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company were not submitted to vote by the shareholders. Trading with the Company's shares, preference shares and bonds will therefore be suspended from 2 August 2021. The Company will request the restoration of trading once the Company's audited report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been published.

All other resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands. As a result, the Company's name has changed to Omni Egis Plc. The change of name has become effective today, following the issue of a certificate of change of name by Companies House with the name change to become effective on the AQSE Growth Market on 3 August 2021. Upon restoration of trading, the Company's ordinary shares shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the ticker "OMNI". There will be no change to the ISIN number.

Following this change, the new website of the Company is: www.omni-plc.com

Omni Egis Plc provides debt financing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. The Company also invests in a range of secured and unsecured debt instruments in private and public companies.

