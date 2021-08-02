The pumped hydro project aims in part to reduce the amount of electricity that is exported from Ontario to several U.S. states at a loss.From pv magazine USA Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. said it reached an agreement with the Canadian Department of National Defense that allows for the development of a 1,000 MW pumped hydro energy storage project on federal lands in Ontario. The Ontario Pumped Storage Project, proposed to be built on the Department of National Defense's 4th Canadian Division Training Centre property by TC Energy, would be the province's largest energy storage project. TC Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...