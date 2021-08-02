Anzeige
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - 2021 halfyear financial report

Press release
2 August 2021
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

2021 half-year financial report

Regulated information
2 August 2021

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2021 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the period in accordance with Belgian accounting standards: € 85,0 million,
  • Profit for the period in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): € 204,8 million,
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 86,5 million (€ 1,27 per share, an increase of 2,4% compared to 2020),
  • Dividend paid to shareholders of Financière de Tubize of € 30,3 million (€ 0,68 per share, an increase of 9,6% compared to 2020),
  • Decrease of outstanding bank borrowings from € 33,5 million at 31 December 2020 to € 0,0 at 30 June 2021,
  • Acquisition of 257.000 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35,00% on 31 December 2020 to 35,13% on 30 June 2021.


