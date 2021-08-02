

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for June. Sales are forecast to grow 2 percent on month, slower than the 4.2 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.20 against the yen, 1.0754 against the franc, 0.8537 against the pound and 1.1873 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



